Dog in Japan lauded for raising alarm over collapsed man

CHIBA - A five-year-old dog that barked for help to draw attention to a sick man has been recognised for his quick-thinking aplomb.

The dog named Koume, which lives at Chiba Riding Park in Wakaba Ward, Chiba, received a letter of thanks from the Wakaba Fire Department for aiding a club member in distress.

Together with a staff member at the horse-riding facility, they were credited for preventing the man’s situation from becoming serious and were lauded for their “perfect response”.

According to the club, a man in his 50s complained of feeling unwell after riding a horse at about 4.30 pm on Feb 25. While heading to the carpark to rest in his car, he suffered a heart attack, lost consciousness and collapsed.

Koume, who is known to enjoy human company, was following the man when he collapsed and began barking loudly.

Club staff who heard the barking called for an ambulance and used an automatic external defibrillator to revive the man. He survived his ordeal and has since returned to the club to ride again, with no side effects.

“[Koume] loves people and everyone thinks he’s great,” said Ms Yuna Maruo, a 23-year-old instructor at the club, adding that Koume is usually very quiet and barks only under rare circumstances.

Ms Mauro cited examples of bark-inducing occasions which include when a horse was trying to “flee” the facility by jumping a fence, and when an old horse was having difficulties standing on its own.

For generations, the riding club has employed female “mascot dogs” with similar personalities to welcome the club’s members. When Koume was a puppy, he was reportedly overseen by an unrelated pooch called Ume that took good care of the young dog.

“Ume may have taught Koume to attract attention if something unusual happened,’ Ms Maruo said. “She’s likely feeling happy in heaven.”

Koume and Ms Maruo received letters of appreciation at a special ceremony held at the club on April 20.

“When it comes to crisis management, noticing even the slightest change is crucial,” said an official in charge at the fire station. “Koume’s barking for help and the actions taken by the staffer were the perfect way to respond (to the situation).” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK