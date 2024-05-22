Japan complains about Chinese ambassador's comment relating to Taiwan

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attends a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukraine, 09 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. SERGEY DOLZHENKO/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo
Updated
May 22, 2024, 11:35 AM
Published
May 22, 2024, 11:35 AM

TOKYO - Japan has lodged a protest against the Chinese ambassador's "extremely inappropriate" comments relating to Taiwan, chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Wednesday.

Wu Jianghao, the Chinese ambassador in Tokyo, said on Monday Japanese people would be dragged into the fire if they took part in forces plotting to support Taiwan's independence and "split China", according to Japanese media reports.

"We consider it to be extremely inappropriate for an ambassador stationed in Tokyo to make such a comment, and we have immediately lodged a severe protest against it," Hayashi, the top government spokesperson, told reporters at a regular news conference.

Hayashi also reiterated Japan's position that Tokyo expects issues surrounding Taiwan to be resolved peacefully through dialogue. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top