Japan, China to hold regular talks on trade issues: Media reports

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura walks on the day of the cabinet reshuffle, at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo, Japan September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
20 min ago

TOKYO - Japanese and Chinese trade ministers have agreed to establish a framework to discuss export control matters on a working level, Japanese media reported, citing Japan's trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

"We will hold firm discussions with Chinese officials to build constructive and stable Japan-China relations," Nishimura told reporters on Wednesday after talks with his counterpart Wang Wentao on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in San Francisco.

Senior officials of both the Japanese and Chinese trade ministries will hold regular talks to discuss trade matters between the two countries, the reports said.

China has strengthened export controls of gallium and is expected to restrict exports of graphite in December. REUTERS

