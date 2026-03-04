Indonesia pauses talks on Board of Peace amid Iran conflict

People in Indonesia taking part in a protest outside the US Embassy, urging the Indonesian government to revoke its membership from the Board of Peace, on March 3.

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s discussions related to the Board of Peace (BOP) a re currently on hold as attention has shifted to the conflict involving Iran, even as President Prabowo Subianto defended the country’s participation.

“All discussions related to the Board of Peace are on hold,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono told reporters on March 3, after Mr Prabowo held a rare late-night briefing with former presidents and senior political leaders amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Mr Sugiono added that Indonesia continues “to consult with our partners, including colleagues in the Gulf, as they have also been affected by attacks and are members of the Board”. He did not give details of what Indonesia’s discussions on the BOP entail.

The BOP is an initiative started by US President Donald Trump to address the situation in Gaza. Indonesia has pledged to send up to 8,000 peacekeeping troops as part of a proposed multinational stabilisation force under the Board.

Indonesia’s involvement in the BOP has faced domestic scrutiny, including from the country’s highest Islamic authority, the Indonesian Ulema Council. In a March 1 statement, the council urged the government to withdraw from the forum, arguing that it was ineffective in advancing “genuine independence” for Palestine.

The March 3 briefing was attended by former presidents Joko Widodo and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, former vice-presidents including Ma’ruf Amin and Jusuf Kalla, as well as ministers and political party leaders. Mr Prabowo did not address the public, and all remarks about the discussion came from participants.

Mr Prabowo presented what participants as a stark assessment: The United Nations-led order is struggling to restrain major powers, and Indonesia has opted to engage other diplomatic forums such as the BOP.

Mr Al Muzammil Yusuf, president of the Prosperous Justice Party, told reporters that Mr Prabowo explained Indonesia’s participation in the BOP “as the strongest choice available, the most possible choice among what is available, not an ideal option”.

They said he framed Indonesia’s engagement as a pragmatic response to geopolitical realities rather than a departure from the country’s long-standing “bebas aktif”, or free and active foreign policy. Indonesia has traditionally pursued neutrality, avoiding alignment with any major powers.

Since independence, Indonesia has sought to work with major powers without fully siding with any, preserving flexibility and limiting dependence. The late vice-president Mohammad Hatta had described this approach in 1947 as “rowing between two reefs”, a strategy to avoid alignment with rival blocs.

Former Foreign Minister Hassan Wirajuda said Mr Prabowo at the gathering likened Indonesia’s position to navigating not just “between two reefs, but now among several reefs”, highlighting the challenges posed when major powers engage in conflict.

Dr Hassan quoted the President as saying: “When the world order is no longer effective and there is no recourse for countries that are victims of military attacks, because the United Nations no longer plays a role, and the rules-based order exists only on paper and has no enforcement power, especially when it involves major powers.”

Dr Hassan noted the current hostilities mark the third major conflict in the Gulf in three decades, recalling the 1991 war under President George HW Bush against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq after it invaded Kuwait, and the 2003 invasion of Iraq under George W Bush over allegations of weapons of mass destruction.

At the briefing, Mr Prabowo also emphasised the potential economic and security consequences of prolonged Middle East instability, including risks to global oil and gas supply. He instructed ministries to ensure readiness in food security, energy resilience and national defence.

Mr Sugiono said preparations were under way to evacuate 15 Indonesian nationals from Tehran, noting that airspace closures and overland travel would require careful logistical planning. He added that no Indonesians in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates or Bahrain had requested evacuation.

On Indonesia’s potential role as a mediator between the US and Iran, Mr Sugiono said he had communicated with the Iranian Foreign Minister, conveying Indonesia’s regret over the failed negotiations that led to escalation.

He emphasised the country’s commitment to respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the importance of returning to the negotiating table.

He also stressed that Indonesia’s mediation would be contingent on both parties’ willingness to engage.

“If both parties are willing, the President is ready to act as a mediator. If there are different views, we leave it to them. What is certain is that Indonesia wishes to be in a position to act as a bridge between differences, offering our readiness and willingness,” he added.