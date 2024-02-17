Jailed former Thai premier Thaksin to be released on Feb 18, PM says

FILE PHOTO: Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, waves at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
BANGKOK - Jailed former Thai Premier Thaksin Shinawatra will be released on Feb. 18, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Saturday.

Thaksin has been in hospital detention since August, after making a dramatic homcoming from living abroad for 15 years in self-exile to avoid prison for a conflict of interest.

He had his eight-year jail term commuted to a year by the King after his return and has served six months in hospital detention due to an undisclosed health condition.

It was until now not certain when he would be freed. Feb. 18 is the first day of his parole eligibility. REUTERS

