It's not an illusion

Mr Jafar Mohaghegh working in his Mohaghegh eyewear store in Teheran, Iran, on Tuesday.

His shop is known for stocking a large number of glasses and frames in numerous styles - ranging from vintage to modern to hipster - and having creatively decorated walls and ceilings.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.