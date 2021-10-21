It's not an illusion

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Mr Jafar Mohaghegh working in his Mohaghegh eyewear store in Teheran, Iran, on Tuesday.

His shop is known for stocking a large number of glasses and frames in numerous styles - ranging from vintage to modern to hipster - and having creatively decorated walls and ceilings.

