Italy postpones summit with African countries to 2024

The Italian flag waves in front of The \"Altare della Patria\" also known as \"Vittoriano\" downtown Rome, Italy, March 23, 2016. REUTES/ Stefano Rellandini/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

ROME - Italy is postponing until early next year a summit with African countries that it had been due to host in November due to worsening global security, the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"In light of the worsening scenario for international security, the Italy-Africa conference scheduled for November has been postponed to the beginning of 2024," the ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni previously said the conference would have been the occasion to present a so-called "Mattei plan" for energy cooperation with African nations, on which details have so far been scarce.

Italy will take over the presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in 2024 and has pledged to make Africa a central theme while it is at the helm. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top