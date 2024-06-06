‘It’s what the hero Himmel would’ve done’: Taiwanese otaku who stopped knife attack on train

A Taiwanese man who helped to stop a knife attack on a train in Taichung city cited an anime hero as his inspiration, local media reported.

Mr Hsu Rui-hsian, dubbed Long-Haired Bro by local media, was one of 17 civilians who stopped a knife-wielding man on board a train near Taichung City Hall station in May.

“Even if I had to do it again, I’d make the same choice,” said Mr Hsu, a fitness coach and powerlifter. “It’s what the hero Himmel would have done,” he added, quoting a line from popular anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

According to Taipei Times, three passengers, as well as the attacker, were injured in the incident, which occurred at about 11.15am on May 21. It came on the 10th anniversary of another deadly subway knife rampage in Taipei that shocked the island.

Despite sustaining facial wounds while struggling with the attacker and attempting to disarm him, Mr Hsu continued to hold him tightly to restrain him, aided by his fellow passengers.

The attacker has since been taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing.

On June 4, Taichung mayor Lu Shiow-yen referred to those who helped to stop the attack as “heroes” when she presented awards to them.

Besides being awarded up to NT$20,000.00 (S$835) each, the recipients were also given free rides on Taiwan’s subway for life, according to Taiwanese news website Tai Sounds.

“Protecting this city requires the attention of the police and the people. Thank you for being our strongest partners,” said Ms Lu in her Facebook post.