‘It’s what the hero Himmel would’ve done’: Taiwanese otaku who stopped knife attack on train

A Taiwanese man who helped to stop a knife attack on a train in Taichung city cited an anime hero as his inspiration, local media reported.
Mr Hsu Rui-hsian, dubbed Long-Haired Bro by local media, was one of 17 civilians who stopped a knife-wielding man on board a train near Taichung City Hall station in May.
“Even if I had to do it again, I’d make the same choice,” said Mr Hsu, a fitness coach and powerlifter. “It’s what the hero Himmel would have done,” he added, quoting a line from popular anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.
According to Taipei Times, three passengers, as well as the attacker, were injured in the incident, which occurred at about 11.15am on May 21. It came on the 10th anniversary of another deadly subway knife rampage in Taipei that shocked the island.
Despite sustaining facial wounds while struggling with the attacker and attempting to disarm him, Mr Hsu continued to hold him tightly to restrain him, aided by his fellow passengers.
The attacker has since been taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing.
On June 4, Taichung mayor Lu Shiow-yen referred to those who helped to stop the attack as “heroes” when she presented awards to them.
Besides being awarded up to NT$20,000.00 (S$835) each, the recipients were also given free rides on Taiwan’s subway for life, according to Taiwanese news website Tai Sounds.
“Protecting this city requires the attention of the police and the people. Thank you for being our strongest partners,” said Ms Lu in her Facebook post.
Mr Hsu showed up at the ceremony clad in a haori, or traditional Japanese jacket, from a line of licensed apparel from popular video game franchise Monster Hunter. Mr Hsu said he wore it to openly represent otaku like himself, reported China Times.
Otaku is a Japanese word used to describe someone with very consuming interests, particularly in anime, manga and games.
“Otaku are not as bad as everyone thinks,” said Mr Hsu, who also donned at the ceremony the same bloodstained shoes he wore on the day of the incident.
The recent knife attack happened on the 10th anniversary of a deadly stabbing spree which left four dead and 24 injured on a Taipei train on May 21, 2014. The assailant was described by local media as a person who loved violent video games. Since then, otaku have been stigmatised further in society, according to Mr Hsu.
Due to the injuries he sustained, Mr Hsu had to postpone his fitness training for a powerlifting competition he was supposed to attend in July, reported Yahoo News Taiwan. He regrets having to miss the competition, but is looking forward to another one at the end of 2024, which he will train for when his wounds heal.
Mr Hsu’s quote – “It’s what the hero Himmel would have done” – references a line from popular manga and anime series, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.
The phrase is often cited by the protagonist Frieren in reference to a heroic character as a moral guide. It has since become a meme among fans of the series and has reportedly also made it into mainstream usage, used to point out the right or noble thing to do in a situation. Mr Hsu says the phrase reminds him to do the right thing, and has adopted it as his life’s philosophy.
According to gaming and entertainment website IGN, the anime Frieren follows a character of the same name as she embarks on a quest to make peace with the nature of life and death. Himmel is the former leader of her adventuring party who helped defeat the Demon King and usher in an era of peace.
The series has an ongoing manga with more than 20 million copies in circulation as of March 2024. Its anime adaptation, which led to a surge in the series’ popularity since it began airing in September 2023, currently has 28 episodes.
On June 5, as Mr Hsu’s quote and tale of bravery made its rounds on the internet, the official X account of the series posted panels from the manga with the hero Himmel saying: “Even if it’s just a little, if it can change someone’s life, that’s enough.”