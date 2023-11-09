Israel's military spokesperson says Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza

Israeli soldiers walk through rubble, amid the ongoing ground invasion against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli military vehicle manoeuvres, amid the ongoing ground invasion in the Gaza Strip against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli soldier operates amid the ongoing ground invasion in the Gaza Strip against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
JERUSALEM - Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza as thousands of residents have moved south, Israel's military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing on Wednesday.

"We saw 50,000 Gazans move from the northern Gaza Strip to the south. They are moving because they understand that Hamas has lost control in the north," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. "Hamas has lost control and is continuing to lose control in the north."

Hagari added that there would be no ceasefire but Israel has been allowing for humanitarian pauses at specific times to allow for residents to relocate south. REUTERS

