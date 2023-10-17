Israel's military says status of post-war Gaza will be 'global issue'

JERUSALEM - An Israeli military spokesman said on Tuesday that the status of the Gaza Strip after Israel's planned assault on the Palestinian enclave would be a "global issue" for international discussion.

"We've had all kinds of end games," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told media during a news briefing, in response to a question about whether Israel would fully occupy the territory.

"The cabinet is also discussing what that could look like ... this is also a global issue, what the situation will look like in this region," he said. REUTERS

