Israeli President to meet Bondi Beach shooting families during Australia trip
- Israeli President Herzog will visit Australia in February to meet victims' families after the Bondi Beach shooting.
- The visit aims to show solidarity with the Australian Jewish community following the Hanukkah attack.
- Herzog will also meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the February 8-12 trip.
TEL AVIV – Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet the families of victims of the Bondi Beach shooting and members of the Australian Jewish community during a visit to the country in February, his office said on Jan 27.
The attack targeted a Jewish Hanukkah celebrationin December, killing 15 people in Australia’s worst mass shooting in decades.
“President Herzog will visit Jewish communities across Australia to express solidarity and offer strength to the community in the aftermath of the attack,” his office said in a statement.
Mr Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role as president, is also scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
He will depart on Feb 8, with the visit concluding on Feb 12. REUTERS