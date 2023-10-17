Israeli military still looking into killing of Reuters journalist - spokesperson

Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah
JERUSALEM - Israel's military is still looking into the killing of a Reuters journalist in Lebanon near the border with Israel, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The Reuters event, we're still looking into it. I'm looking at the footage and we'll come out with an answer when we're ready. A tragic event," Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht told a regular press briefing.

Issam Abdallah, a Reuters visual journalist, was killed on Friday when rocket fire hit a group of reporters who had been covering cross-border clashes between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters. Several other journalists were wounded. REUTERS

