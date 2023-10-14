Israeli military: Examining death of Reuters journalist in Lebanon

FILE PHOTO: Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah films Ukrainian woman Zhanna Lishchynska (not pictured) during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File photo
JERUSALEM - The Israeli army said on Saturday it was aware of the incident in southern Lebanon in which a Reuters journalist was killed and that it was being investigated.

"We are aware of the incident with the Reuters journalist. We are looking into it. We already have visuals. We're doing cross examination. It's a tragic thing," a military spokesperson told reporters.

Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other journalists injured in southern Lebanon on Friday when missiles fired from the direction of Israel struck them, according to a Reuters videographer who was at the scene. REUTERS

