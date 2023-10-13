Israeli embassy staffer assaulted in Beijing - Israel Foreign Ministry

Screen grab obtained from a social media video shows the scene of the stabbing of an Israeli embassy staff member, in Beijing, China, October 13, 2023. Video Obtained By Reuters/via REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

BEIJING - A staffer at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was assaulted on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the person was in a stable condition in hospital.

The attack did not happen within the embassy compound itself, the statement said, which is just one embassy over from that of the United States and in an area with a number of other embassies and a heavy police presence.

An investigation into the attack is underway, the statement said.

Unverified videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a blood-stained man lying on the pavement by a car, telling bystanders he was from the Israeli embassy.

In the video, a police officer can be heard identifying himself as a member of the Xinyuanli police station, located in northeastern Beijing, near the embassy district and a popular market frequented by foreigners for fresh produce. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top