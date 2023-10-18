Israel will not allow Gaza supplies from Israel, but not block from Egypt- PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) and the Israeli war cabinet, during Biden's visit to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
25 sec ago

JERUSALEM - Israel will not allow humanitarian supplies into Gaza from the Israeli side of the border but will not block aid coming from Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.

"In light of President (Joseph) Biden's demand, Israel will not thwart humanitarian supplies from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population in the souther Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

"Israel will not allow any humanitarian aid from its territory to the Gaza Strip as long as our hostages are not returned," it added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top