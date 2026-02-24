Straitstimes.com header logo

Israel warns Lebanon it would hit hard if Hezbollah gets involved in any US-Iran war, Lebanese officials say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A man works on an electric pole next to a damaged building, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on friday, in Tamnine el Tahta, Bekaa valley, Lebanon, February 21, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A man works on an electric pole next to a damaged building, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on friday, in Tamnine el Tahta, Bekaa valley, Lebanon, February 21, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Google Preferred Source badge

GENEVA/BEIRUT, Feb 24 - Israel has sent an indirect message to Lebanon that it would strike Lebanon hard, targeting civilian infrastructure including the airport, in the event that Hezbollah gets involved in any U.S.-Iran war, two senior Lebanese officials said on Tuesday.

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Lebanese presidency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Iran and the U.S. will hold a third round of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Sunday, amid growing concerns about the risk of military conflict between the adversaries.

Israel dealt heavy blows to the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah during a war in 2024, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah along with thousands of its fighters and destroying much of its arsenal.

Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Hezbollah's new leader Naim Qassem said in a televised address last month that the group was "not neutral" in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, and that it was "targeted by the potential aggression".

"We are determined to defend ourselves. We will choose in due course how to act, whether to intervene or not," Qassem said.

The U.S. State Department is pulling out non-essential government personnel and their eligible family members from the U.S. embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official said on Monday. REUTERS

See more on

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.