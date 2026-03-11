Israel strikes apartment building in central Beirut, Lebanese state media say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

March 11 - Israeli strikes targeted an apartment building in central Beirut on Wednesday, Lebanese state media said, marking the second strike in the city in recent days.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military and no immediate reports of casualties.

A previous strike in Beirut killed five members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday.

Lebanon was drawn deeper into the regional conflict after Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire on Israel, saying it was retaliating for the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Israel has since carried out air strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing nearly 500 people, including more than 80 children, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. REUTERS