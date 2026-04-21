Israel, Lebanon to hold second round of talks in Washington on Thursday

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April 20 - Israeli and Lebanese representatives will hold talks in Washington on Thursday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson and an Israeli source speaking on the condition of anonymity told Reuters on Monday.

The U.S. will host the second round of ambassador-level talks between the two countries at the Department of State, the State Department spokesperson said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the first round of talks between Israeli ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's ambassador to Washington Nada Moawad - the first direct talks between Israel and Lebanon in decades - on April 14.

"We will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions between the two governments," the spokesperson said.

The second round of talks will mark the first talks between the two countries since a 10-day ceasefire took effect on Thursday. REUTERS