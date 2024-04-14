Israel has chance to form strategic alliance against Iran, defence minister says

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo
Updated
Apr 14, 2024, 10:52 PM
Published
Apr 14, 2024, 10:46 PM

JERUSALEM - Israel has an opportunity to form a strategic alliance against Iran after its mass drone and missile attack was jointly repelled, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday.

The attack was repelled together with the United States and other countries, Gallant said in a statement.

"We have an opportunity to establish a strategic alliance against this grave threat by Iran which is threatening to mount nuclear explosives on these missiles, which could be an extremely grave threat." REUTERS

