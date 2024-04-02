Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers for , Hamas-run media office says

GAZA - At least five employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) non-governmental organisation, including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said late on April 1.

Those killed in the incident in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah included citizens of Poland, Australia and Britain, as well as one Palestinian, a spokesman for the media office said.

The WCK said on X it was aware of reports members of its team were killed in an Israeli attack, calling it a “tragedy” and adding that aid workers should never be military targets.