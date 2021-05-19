Israel accuses China state TV of 'blatant anti-Semitism' in its report on US policy

BEIJING (AFP) - The Israeli embassy in Beijing has accused China's state broadcaster of "blatant anti-Semitism" in a report on United States policy during the ongoing deadly violence in the Palestinian territories and Israel.

A presenter on CGTN, the English-language arm of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, on Tuesday (May 18) mentioned several elements of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories while discussing the US government's support for Israel.

The presenter said "powerful lobbies" of Jews in the US were responsible for shaping Washington's position on the Middle East crisis and that "Jews dominate (US) finance, media and Internet sectors".

These tropes are frequently deployed by anti-Semitic entities to vilify Jewish people.

The Israeli embassy hit back with a series of tweets, saying that it was "appalled to see blatant anti-Semitism expressed in an official Chinese media outlet".

"The claims expressed in the video are racist and dangerous, and should be avoided by any media outlet that respects itself," the embassy said.

The CGTN report came during the worst violence between Israelis and Palestinians in years.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes since May 10.

Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip have killed 12 people in Israel.

China has criticised the US for blocking a joint statement on the crisis at the United Nations Security Council and called for the two-state solution to be implemented.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi has also called for an immediate ceasefire on both sides and for Israel to lift its blockade of Gaza as soon as possible.

He also offered to host Israeli and Palestinian negotiators in China for direct peace talks.

The escalating conflict has been a divisive topic on Chinese social media, where there is a large amount of Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiment as well as sympathy for Palestinians.