Feb 1, 2022, marks the first anniversary of Myanmar's audacious military coup, which has gone down in recent history of the country as the beginning of the most repressive regime.

Arguably, the situation has come to this stage because of the international community's lacklustre response and inadequate stringent actions. Predictably, 2022 may also witness relentless violence and repression perpetrated by the military, resulting in unimaginable suffering and hardship for Myanmar's citizens.