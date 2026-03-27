In this episode, we discuss the analysis suggesting that the conflict serves as a living laboratory for Chinese technology as some of Iran's defenes are reliant on systems developed by China.

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times will now analyse the hottest political and trending talking points, alternating between its Malaysia and Greater China bureaus.

For March, host and deputy foreign editor Albert Wai teams up again with senior China correspondent Yew Lun Tian. Their focus is on the war in the Middle East.

The conflict in Iran has further complicated Beijing’s ties with Washington. However, there are some dividends that might be reaped by China as America’s allies potentially look East because they find it more and more challenging to be on the same page as Trump.

On the economic front, fuel shortage is being felt across the board. But given China’s strengths in green technology, there might be opportunities for its companies as countries look to rejig their energy mix in the long run.

Additionally, military analysts have suggested that the conflict serves as a living laboratory for Chinese technology given that some of Iran’s defences are reliant on systems developed by China.

For now, Beijing’s global standing may have taken a hit as it has been exposed for having limited influence over happenings in the region. But with America fully engaged in Iran and the financial cost of the war, foreign policy space might well open up for China.

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:17 Tensions between US and its allies could benefit China

07:26 A reminder on fossil fuel reliance

10:20 Beijing has spent years preparing for a fuel shock

12:56 Will China join a convoy in the Straits of Hormuz?

17:23 Iran as a living lab for military tech

20:02 Beijing’s limited influence in the Middle East

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Host: Albert Wai (albertw@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

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