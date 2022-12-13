Is Japan discarding its defence-oriented policy?: Yomiuri Shimbun contributor

TOKYO - Japan is going to possess counterstrike capabilities.

This policy change will be officially declared in the upcoming revision of the National Security Strategy later this month.

Does this mean Japan is discarding its famous exclusively defence-oriented policy?

The answer is no.

Since the end of World War II, Japan has evolved its security policy on the basis of its surrounding security environment.

Now, in the face of China’s and North Korea’s military expansion, it has decided to strengthen its own deterrence by changing the policy regarding counterstrike capabilities, but without contradicting previous constitutional interpretations.

The extent of Japan’s defence capabilities is restricted by the Constitution, but interpretations have changed with the times.

In the earliest postwar years, Article 9’s stipulation against maintaining “war potential” was interpreted as a substantial denial of the right of self-defence.

But Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida amended that standpoint with the restoration of Japan’s independence in mind.

At a plenary session of the House of Representatives on Jan 28, 1950, he stated, “Japan maintains a right of self-defence that does not depend on military force.”

When the Korean War broke out later that year, the United States was unhappy with Japan’s decision not to possess a military force.

The government of Japan, at the command of GHQ, established a National Police Reserve.

Then, following the restoration of Japan’s independence in 1952, the Self-Defence Forces (SDF) were formed in July 1954.

With the establishment of the SDF, the Japanese government was pressed on the necessity of revising its constitutional interpretation.