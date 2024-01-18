Iraq PM, French president meet at Davos; discuss boosting cooperation

France's President Emmanuel Macron
Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani
BAGHDAD - Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met France's President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Davos 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

"The two leaders reviewed opportunities for cooperation in economic fields, enhancing Iraqi military capabilities, executing armament contracts with the French company Thales Group, expanding partnerships in the oil sector, and strengthening various contracts with Total and other major French companies," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Also, Sudani underscored to Macron Iraq’s commitment to "ongoing bilateral security and military cooperation with friendly countries" who helped fight ISIS, it added. REUTERS

