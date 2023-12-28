Iran's supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser: State TV

A banner with a picture of the late senior adviser for Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Syria, hangs off a building in Tehran, Iran December 27, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting at the IRGC Aerospace Force achievements exhibition in Tehran, Iran November 19, 2023. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led prayers on Thursday at the funeral of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards adviser who was killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria.

Khamenei paid tribute "to this martyr's tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God," state TV said.

Mourners chanted "Death to America, Death to Israel" during a funeral service for Mousavi at Iraq's most revered Shi'ite shrine in the city of Najaf on Wednesday.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi's death on Monday, but said it took whatever action that was necessary to defend the country.

Since the eruption of war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, Iran-backed groups have mounted operations against Israel, while others, including militias in Iraq, have threatened U.S. interests.

Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it describes as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it backed President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that erupted in Syria in 2011. REUTERS

