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Iran willing to share defensive capabilities with Asian partners, deputy defence minister says

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A Shahed drone on display during the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A Shahed drone on display during the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

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DUBAI, April 28 - Iran is ready to share its defensive weapons capabilities with "independent countries, especially members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)", Deputy Defence Minister Reza Talaei-Nik said on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media.

Iran fought a war with the United States and Israel from late February to early April, during which it launched waves of drones and missiles aimed at U.S. bases across the region as well as Israeli sites, while also intermittently shooting down U.S. aerial targets over its airspace, primarily drones.

"We are ready to share the experiences of America's defeat with other members of the organisation," Talaei-Nik said during a meeting of SCO defence ministers held in the Kyrgyz capital.

The Iranian official recently held talks with Russian and Belarusian defence personnel, with Moscow and Minsk stressing their will to continue cooperation with Tehran.

The war is on hold following a ceasefire announced earlier this month, but efforts to resolve the two-month conflict have stalled. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.