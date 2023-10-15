Iran warns of ‘far-reaching consequences’ if Israel not stopped

A member of the Basij paramilitary forces attending a rally in support of Palestinians, in Teheran on Friday. PHOTO: REUTERS
UNITED NATIONS - Iran warned on Saturday that if Israel’s “war crimes and genocide” are not halted immediately, “the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences,” Tehran’s mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X.

“If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences - the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end,” the post read. REUTERS

