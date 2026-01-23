Iran: IAEA must clarify stance on June attacks before inspecting bombed sites

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), speaks at the opening of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 15, 2025. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Jan 23 - The U.N. nuclear watchdog must clarify its stance on U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear sites last June before inspectors are allowed to visit those facilities, Iranian media on Friday quoted the country's atomic chief as saying.

Mohammad Eslami said the inspections so far had been limited to undamaged sites and he criticised the watchdog for letting Israeli and U.S. pressure influence its actions.

Eslami made his comments in response to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, who said on Tuesday that the standoff over inspections "cannot go on forever".

Grossi has not explicitly condemned or criticised the attacks nor has he formally outlined a protocol for inspecting the damaged facilities.

Access to sites that were attacked needs "a specific protocol", Eslami said, adding: "When a military strike occurs and there are environmental risks, it must be defined and a guideline must be designed."

"The agency has to clarify its position regarding the military attacks on the nuclear facilities that have been registered by the agency and are under its supervision so we can understand what role they play," state TV quoted Eslami as having told reporters in Tehran on Thursday.

He said Tehran had submitted a statement at the IAEA's General Conference last September demanding that attacks on nuclear sites be prohibited. But it was not placed on the agenda and was ignored, he said.

"It is unrealistic, unprofessional and unfair that, because of pressure from Israel and the U.S., he [Grossi] is putting pressure on us," Eslami said.

Grossi told Reuters on Tuesday that the IAEA had inspected all 13 declared nuclear facilities in Iran that were not targeted last June but had been unable to inspect any of the three key sites that were bombed - Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. REUTERS