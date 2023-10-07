Iran foreign ministry says Hamas attacks sign of 'confidence'

Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
DUBAI - Iran's foreign ministry said attacks by its ally Hamas on Saturday were proof of the Palestinians' increased confidence in the face of Israel, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

"In this operation, the element of surprise and other combined methods were used, which show the Palestinian people's confidence in the face of the occupiers," ISNA quoted ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as telling the agency in an interview.

The attacks "proved that the Zionist regime is more vulnerable than ever and that the initiative is in the hands of Palestinian youth," government spokesperson Ali Bahadori-Jahromi told state news agency IRNA. REUTERS

