Iran executes two accused of Israel spy links, opposition rejects claim

DUBAI, April 20 - Iran executed two men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and planning attacks inside the country, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday, a charge denied by the opposition group they were linked to.

Mizan said the two, identified as Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi, were accused of belonging to a spy network linked to Mossad and had received training abroad, including in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

There have been a number of executions linked to the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran over the last few weeks.

Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political arm of the PMOI, said on X that their only "crime was their commitment to freedom and the liberation of their people."

They had been convicted on charges including “enmity against God” and cooperation with hostile groups, and their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court before being carried out, Mizan reported.

She said a number of PMOI members and other political prisoners remained on death row and called for international action to "halt the wave of executions."

The NCRI, also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq, is banned in Iran, and it is unclear how much support it has there. However, along with its bitter rivals the monarchists backing Reza Pahlavi, exiled son of the toppled shah, it is one of the few opposition groups able to rally supporters.

"Just as the Shah could not save his rule through repression and bloodshed, the criminal mullahs cannot escape the rising anger of the people of Iran and the determination of the rebellious youth," Rajavi said. REUTERS