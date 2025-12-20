Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel, judiciary's news outlet says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Dec 20 - Iran executed a man on Saturday who it said was convicted of spying for Israel and having ties to Iranian opposition groups, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many people it accused of having links with Israel's intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group said on X that the man, whom it identified as 27-year-old architecture student Aghil Keshavarz, was sentenced to death on charges related to espionage for Israel "based on confessions extracted under torture".

The Iran-Israel conflict escalated into a war in June, when Israel struck various targets inside Iran, including through operations that relied on Mossad commandos being deployed deep inside the country.

Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased this year, with multiple death sentences carried out in recent months. REUTERS