Intel envisions AI agents handling PC tasks locally to keep private data secure

TAIPEI – Imagine speaking to your computer to allow embedded artificial intelligence agents to plan a product launch across several markets or justify high-stakes deal valuations.

This vision of “agent computers” processing data locally and proactively figuring out what needs be done to achieve a goal is being championed by chipmakers such as Intel and Nividia at Computex, Asia’s largest trade tech trade show held in Taipei from June 2 to 5.

Unlike traditional AI, AI agents can independently plan and carry out multi-step tasks to achieve a goal.

During his keynote address on June 2 at Computex, Intel chief executive Tan Lip-Bu demonstrated how complex tasks can be autonomously handled by this new generation of agent computers.

“AI is profoundly impacting the way we use our devices. A major focus area for us is the use of AI on devices,” said Tan, who was sharing the stage with American privately held software firm’s chief executive Aravind Srinivas.

The duo demonstrated how a private equity associate could evaluate whether a company is worth a $1.1 billion buyout by prompting an agent computer to analyse non-disclosure agreements and expert call transcripts, among other sensitive deal-making information, using a specified financial model.

The demonstration used an agent computer, dubbed Perplexity Computer, which ran on Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 3 processor. The processor is designed to allow AI large language models to run on-device instead of in the cloud.

Perplexity Computer processed financial models and documents without letting confidential data leave the device. It also tapped cloud-based AI models for broader research before combining all the information into a final report.

The result, said Srinivas, is that “your sensitive information (is) only on your device”. He added that this is what the future of computing looks like.

Not every task needs to be processed by powerful AI models in data centres, which is costly and energy-intensive, he continued.

Intel’s executive vice-president and general manager (Client Computing and Physical AI Group) Alex Katouzian said agent computers are set to gain importance because of privacy and security concerns.

As more people use AI agents for everyday tasks, the amount of private data shared will also grow.

“You’re giving it permissions, you’re giving it information that the agent can use to help you do better things. So, you want to try to keep as much of that local as possible,” said Katouzian.

Although these futuristic agent computers have yet to hit the shelves, PC makers such as Lenovo, HP and Dell Technologies have already started selling AI computers armed with Intel’s Core Ultra Series 3.

These PCs come integrated with Microsoft’s Copilot+, which allows users to type or speak requests in everyday language instead of navigating software menus manually. It can generate images or music from text, or remix songs in a few clicks.

Technology insights company Gartner expect AI computers to make up 55 per cent of the total PC market globally in 2026, with it becoming the norm in workplaces and homes by 2029.

US chip giant Nvidia also announced its foray into the consumer PC market during Computex, with the launch of its new RTX Spark chip that will allow for AI capabilities in computers for consumers.

PC makers such Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Microsoft Surface and MSI will roll out models with the new chip this fall, with models from Acer and Gigabyte to follow.

“The PC is being reinvented,” said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive of Nvidia. “For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask and the PC does the work. RTX Spark brings everything Nvidia has built...into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer.”

Responding to Nvidia’s plans to challenge Intel in the PC market, Katouzian said its rival’s move is a recognition of how important the consumer PC business is, and Intel is confident of its offerings in the space.

“We have the entire gamut of products from mainstream laptops to workstations covered,” he said. “We welcome the competition, but I think we’re going to do really well.”