Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Implications of China's anti-sanctions law on Hong Kong

Inside Hong Kong Ep 7: Implications of China's anti-sanctions law on Hong Kong and state of trade unions
10:37 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go on the following points:
1. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam supports adoption of China’s anti-sanctions law (1:08)
2. Implications on other trade unions after Professional Teachers' Union (PTU) disbandment (3:08)
3. Dispute over Hong Kong's Democratic Party contesting legislative council elections (5:43)
4. Hong Kong's new plans and strategies to encourage vaccination (7:04)
5. New identification system introduced by Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong (8:40)
Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Nadiah Koh
