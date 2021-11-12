Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong's wider wealth gap as poverty rate reaches 12-year-high

Inside Hong Kong Ep 13: Hong Kong's wider wealth gap as poverty rate reaches 12-year-high

9:05 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go on the following points:

1. Hong Kong's poverty rate has reached a 12-year high (0:57)

2. The most expensive apartment sold - sign of wider wealth gap in Hong Kong (2:50)

3. Border between mainland China and Hong Kong could reopen in Jan 2022 for quarantine-free travel (4:26)

4. Hong Kong-based poll shows that many journalists are considering leaving the country due to press freedom (7:11)

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

---

