Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong schools shutting down due to rising Covid-19 infections

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly on the following points:
Highlights:
00:40 HK Schools to be shut from Jan 24 due to rising Covid-19 infections in several schools
01:47 Pet lovers outraged at government's decision on culling of hamsters to reduce risk of infections
04:35 What went wrong for Genting Hong Kong
06:47 Cathay Pacific offers bonuses to pilots willing to endure strict quarantine regime
09:16 Race for Chief Executive post
Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Nadiah Koh
