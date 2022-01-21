Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong schools shutting down due to rising Covid-19 infections

People wearing face masks walk outside a primary school, following coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Hong Kong, China January 11, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly on the following points:

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:40 HK Schools to be shut from Jan 24 due to rising Covid-19 infections in several schools

01:47 Pet lovers outraged at government's decision on culling of hamsters to reduce risk of infections

04:35 What went wrong for Genting Hong Kong

06:47 Cathay Pacific offers bonuses to pilots willing to endure strict quarantine regime

09:16 Race for Chief Executive post

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

