Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam aims to reach Covid Zero

Inside Hong Kong Ep 11: Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam aims to reach Covid Zero

9:48 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go on the following points:

1. Even with low Covid-19 cases, borders remain close as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam aims for a Covid zero approach; how will it affect business leaders? (1:43)

2. Will Lam run for a second term? (4:32)

3. China hands Hong Kong 500-point to-do list to manage city (7:00)

4. Pillar of Shame, a sculpture representing 1989's Tiananmen Square crackdown, to be removed from the University of Hong Kong (8:07)

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

---

