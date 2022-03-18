Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong’s battle with Covid-19

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly.
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Thursday that she was mulling easing some of the city's Covid-19 restrictions due to waning public tolerance.
Meanwhile, according to an estimate of the damage caused by the deadly Omicron wave, about half of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people have already been infected with Covid-19.
Produced by: Claire Huang (huangjy@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Prime Time team
Edited by: Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee
Follow Inside Hong Kong twice a month on Thursdays on our Asian Insider Podcast channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Claire Huang's articles: https://str.sg/3xR6
Follow Claire Huang on Twitter: https://str.sg/3xRL
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!