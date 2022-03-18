Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Hong Kong’s battle with Covid-19

Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam to review current Covid-19 restrictions due to waning public tolerance, she says on Thursday March 17. PHOTO: AFP
Hong Kong Correspondent
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Thursday that she was mulling easing some of the city's Covid-19 restrictions due to waning public tolerance.

Meanwhile, according to an estimate of the damage caused by the deadly Omicron wave, about half of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people have already been infected with Covid-19.

Produced by: Claire Huang (huangjy@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Prime Time team

Edited by: Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee 

---

