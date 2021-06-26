Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Apple Daily farewell as first national security law trial begins

Inside Hong Kong Ep 1: Apple Daily farewell as first national security law trial begins
8:53 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang chats with Money FM 89.3's Rachel Kelly about the following points:
1. Apple Daily closes its doors after 26 years (0:40)
2. How a 24-year-old Hong Kong man became the first defendant to be tried under the city’s nearly one-year-old national security law (5:01)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis and Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
