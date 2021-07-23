Inside Hong Kong Podcast: Anti-doxxing Bill debate causes concern in Hong Kong

Inside Hong Kong Ep 6: Anti-doxxing Bill debate causes concern in Hong Kong

8:32 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang speaks with Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Timothy Go on the following points:

1. Hong Kong police arrested former executive chief editor of Apple Daily tabloid (0:43)

2. National security police officers arrest five General Union of Hong Kong Speech therapists over children's books (2:17)

3. Hong Kong's legislature, which has no opposition party, to debate new legal rules criminalising doxxing, that is, publicly releasing private or identifying information about an individual or organisation (3:23)

4. Fully inoculated Singaporean obtained another two vaccination doses in Hong Kong to visit bars as Singapore's vaccine records are not recognised there (6:27)

Produced by: Prime Time, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Nadiah Koh

