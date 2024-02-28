Indonesia's presumed president Prabowo awarded highest military honour

Suporters gather around Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto as he claims victory after unofficial vote counts during an event to watch the results of the general election in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Updated
Feb 28, 2024, 11:02 AM
Published
Feb 28, 2024, 11:02 AM

JAKARTA - Indonesia's outgoing president on Wednesday awarded Prabowo Subianto, his presumed successor and an ex-special forces commander, the country's highest military honour.

Defence Minister Prabowo swept the Feb. 14 election to replace President Joko Widodo with nearly 60% of votes, according to unofficial vote tallies and an ongoing preliminary count by the national poll body.

Prabowo, who was honourably discharged from the military amid allegations of human rights abuses in 1998, is only the seventh person to receive the title of a four-star honorary general after the end of strongman Suharto's rule in the same year.

President Joko Widodo, who is set to leave office in October, handed the distinction to him at an event with the country's military and police in Jakarta.

"This honour is a form of appreciation and reaffirmation to fully devote oneself to the people and to the country. I'd like to say congratulations to General Prabowo Subianto," he said. REUTERS

