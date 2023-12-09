Indonesia's Prabowo expands lead over Ganjar in presidential poll

Indonesia's Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto delivers his remarks during the opening session of the Asean Defence Ministers Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 15, 2023. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), and his running mate Mahfud MD, who is Indonesia's chief security minister, react to supporters after taking their ballot number for next year's presidential elections, during a ceremony at the election commission headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 14, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Updated
2 sec ago
Published
22 min ago

JAKARTA - Indonesian presidential frontrunner Prabowo Subianto expanded his lead over the ruling party's candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, an opinion poll showed on Saturday.

Prabowo's support was 45.8%, in the Indikator Politik Indonesia poll, up 6.1 percentage points from a month earlier, while Ganjar's support fell 4.4 points to 25.6% in the Nov. 23-Dec. 1 survey.

Defence Minister Prabowo and Ganjar, a former governor of Central Java, are the leading candidates to replace popular President Joko Widodo after a decade in power in Feb. 14 elections in the Southeast Asian archipelago of 270 million people, the world's third-largest democracy.

Also running is former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Prabowo's running mate is the president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, after constitutional court changed the eligibility rules to allow him to stand as a vice presidential candidate.

If no presidential candidate wins a majority, a run-off election will be held in June between the top two candidates for the presidential term starting in October. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top