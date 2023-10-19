Indonesia's Anies pledges jobs, green incentives, strong growth if elected president

Anies Baswedan, former Jakarta Governor who will run as the presidential candidate for next year's presidential election and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar, who is the chairman of National Awakening Party (PKB), walk as they register themselves, at the election commission headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
JAKARTA - Indonesian presidential candidate Anies Baswedan on Thursday presented to the election commission policy pledges focused on generating growth and jobs, incentivising renewable energy investment and containing inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

A copy of the former Jakarta governor's policy platform, seen by Reuters, included commitments to expand access to the global market for palm oil farmers, strengthen free trade agreements, phase out coal power plants and target average growth of 5.5% to 6.5% annually. REUTERS

