Indonesians overwhelmingly prefer democracy over strong leader: Pew survey

BANGKOK – When asked to choose between democracy and a strong leader, Indonesians overwhelmingly chose the former, according to a report by Pew Research Centre released on Tuesday.

The survey of more than 13,000 adults across Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand asked respondents to choose between a “democratic form of government” or a “leader with a strong hand” to solve their country’s problems.

While half or more of respondents from Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore would rather rely on a strong leader, 85 per cent of Indonesian respondents said they would opt for a democratic form of government.

In Thailand, the margin between the two contrasting positions was narrower – 53 per cent chose democracy and 45 per cent preferred a strong leader.

Adults with more education were more likely to opt for democracy over a strong leader, the survey found.