Indonesian youth’s attack on girlfriend’s ex exposes his public servant dad’s unexplained wealth

JAKARTA – A viral video of a 20-year-old beating a teenage boy into a coma on Monday stirred Indonesia’s netizen sleuths to uncover the youth’s social media posts flaunting his lavish lifestyle.

That has led to his mid-level taxman father being probed for the family’s unexplained wealth.

University student Mario Dandy Satriyo has been arrested over his attack on 17-year-old Cristalino David Ozora, the former boyfriend of his girlfriend, Agnes Gracia Haryanto, 15.

Satriyo had allegedly become enraged after Agnes told him that David had previously ill-treated her.

Agnes, a high school student, had asked David to meet her so that she could return his student’s card.

She, Mario and a friend, Mr Shane Lukas, 19, then drove to the gated Grand Permata residential complex in South Jakarta.

Mario and David got into a heated argument behind the former’s Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and the older youth threw David to the ground, according to witness testimonies.

In a 57-second video allegedly taken by Mr Shane, Mario is shown kicking the boy in the face.

As David lies motionless, face down on the road, Mario stomps on the back of his head and neck a few times, before kicking and punching him in the head.

Mario is also heard shouting: ”I am not afraid if anyone’s boy dies. Go ahead and report it to the police!”

It is not known who posted the video, which has gone viral, online.

The youth may be charged with inflicting serious injury, which carries a five-year jail term, and may be also charged under a separate child protection law.

Mr Shane has also been detained for interrogation and may also be charged.

David sustained a traumatic brain injury and remains unconscious in hospital.

His father, Mr Jonathan Latumahina, wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday: “The perpetrator’s family came to apologise and I accepted. I only did what David would do. He is a very forgiving person. But legal prosecution has started. Each of us have accountability.”

On Saturday morning, he tweeted: “David, it has been five days you haven’t cleaned cat’s poop. Please wake up.”