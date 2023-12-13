Indonesian presidential hopeful Ganjar projects grassroots appeal as popularity slips

JAKARTA - Indonesian presidential hopeful Ganjar Pranowo faces an uphill battle against rivals ahead of February’s election but is pinning his hopes on an intensive grassroots campaign to boost his prospects.

Just two months out from the Feb 14 poll, opinion surveys show Mr Ganjar, an early favourite, slipping in popularity as Defence Minister and former general Prabowo Subianto commands a 20-point lead.

The 2024 election in the world’s third-largest democracy comes as analysts warn of a democratic backslide, and a return to old-time patronage and dynastic politics.

While Mr Prabowo, 72, projects an image on social media of a cute and cat-loving grandfather with a penchant for Javanese dance, Mr Ganjar, 55, says he is focused on a more meaningful man-of-the-people campaign.

“I also have gimmicks but believe me, I am not giving you anything cheap,” he told Reuters on Dec 13, in his first interview with foreign media since announcing his candidacy.

Kicking off his campaign in the easternmost region of Papua in November, the energetic, silver-haired former governor has since been traversing the vast archipelago of more than 270 million people.

“Our strength is to keep moving, meeting people and deploying all the resources we have,” he said.

“Sun Tzu said that a battle is fast. So we are preparing some things that are massive,” he added, referring to the fabled Chinese military strategist, when asked about survey ratings that put him in danger of slipping to last place behind another rival, Mr Anies Baswedan.

Mr Ganjar has emulated the “blusukan” or impromptu visit style that in 2014 propelled Mr Joko Widodo to the country’s highest office, making him the first leader to come from outside the political and military elite.

In contrast to the elite backgrounds of his rivals, Mr Ganjar’s social media emphasises his common man appeal, including videos of him out jogging and staying the night in modest village houses.

‘Future of democracy’

With a track record of about 20 years of public service as governor of Central Java from 2013 to 2023 and experience as a lawmaker before that, Mr Ganjar describes himself as an independent and consistent politician.

He and his running mate, Coordinating Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD, have pledged to create 17 million new jobs, expand social welfare, strengthen anti-corruption efforts if elected, and are targeting 7 per cent growth in South-east Asia’s largest economy.

“We all have the dream that Indonesia will become a country with strong economic power,” he said. “So, it is my job to guard this.”

Mr Ganjar is also a long-time member of the ruling Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), headed by Ms Megawati Sukarnoputri.

President Widodo, a fellow PDI-P member, had previously intimated that he backed Mr Ganjar, joking earlier in 2023 that his preference was for a “silver-haired candidate”.

Behind the scenes, political insiders say the President had hoped Mr Prabowo and Mr Ganjar could run together, a plan rejected by Ms Megawati.

A subsequent court decision that paved the way for the President’s 36-year-old son to join Mr Prabowo as his running mate has changed public views about where his allegiances lie.

The President’s perceived switch, coupled with Mr Prabowo’s rising popularity, has hurt Mr Ganjar in opinion polls.

Asked whether he felt betrayed, Mr Ganjar said it was “politics”.

“This is about Indonesia and the future of our democracy that cannot be obstructed by the intervention of state institutions,” he said, referring to the upcoming vote, and reports of critics being intimidated.

“This is about a public that is free to say anything without worrying that officials will come after them.” REUTERS