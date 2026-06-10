Indonesian military court jails four officers involved in acid attack on rights activist

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

JAKARTA, June 10 - An Indonesian military court on Wednesday sentenced four military officers to jail terms of up to three years for their involvement in an acid attack on an activist known for campaigning against the growing role of the military.

One defendant was sentenced to three years in jail, a second to two and a half years, the third to two years and the fourth to one and a half years, judge Fredy Ferdian said, adding the first and second defendants were also dishonourably discharged from the military.

He said the attack was not influenced by any "chain of command."

The four officers were found guilty on charges of serious premeditated assault after attacking Andrie Yunus, a deputy coordinator with the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence, a rights group also known as KontraS.

Responding to the ruling, the defendants' lawyers said they would consider an appeal.

The four soldiers were all members of Indonesia's military intelligence unit with ranks of captain, first lieutenant, and second sergeant, another judge Zainal said.

The first defendant was given the heaviest sentence because he was the one who executed the attack and "provoke" the others to join in, he added.

The second defendant was the one who came with the idea to use acid, while the third and fourth defendant "acted passively" by "participating" in the attack, he added.

Prosecutors had previously demanded that all the defendants be sentenced to two and a half years.

The chief of the military's intelligence unit resigned in March in what a military spokesperson described as a form of responsibility for the attack.

Another judge said the defendants prepared the attack because they were "offended and outraged" by Andrie, who interrupted a closed-door parliamentary meeting in a hotel attended by military officials.

The meeting last year concerned revisions to military law that would allow more soldiers to be appointed to civilian posts.

They were also outraged because Andrie had accused the military of being the mastermind behind nationwide protests in August last year, the judge said.

"The attack stemmed from the defendants' own initiative and spontaneity," he added.

The assault inflicted burns on 20% of Andrie's body and left his right eye heavily damaged.

Amnesty International Indonesia said the verdict brings no justice to Andrie and "fails to duly consider the involvement of other actors or the chain of command." REUTERS