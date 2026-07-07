Indonesia to buy BrahMos missiles, Indian govt official says

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FILE PHOTO: The Indian Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI, July 7 - India will supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles to Indonesia, an Indian government official said on Tuesday, as Indian Prime Minister Nahrendra Modi started a two-day visit to Jakarta.

Indian sources earlier told Reuters that the deal, worth around $630 million, would likely be signed during Modi's visit.

Indonesia would be the third country to sign an agreement to buy the missiles, which are manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited.

The deal would mark a major expansion of India's defence exports and deepen strategic ties with Southeast Asia's largest economy at a time of growing competition with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific.

BrahMos missiles, jointly developed by India and Russia, are among the world's fastest cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea and air platforms.

The Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles can be integrated on Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets in the Indonesian Air Force.

The Indian government did not respond to earlier emails seeking a comment. The Indonesian embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, Indonesia said it had entered an agreement with India to procure the BrahMos missile system, which is co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments.

At the time the Indonesian Defence Ministry told Reuters the deal was in advanced stages and could be worth $200 million to $350 million.

Interest in the BrahMos missile has grown since India's four-day conflict with Pakistan last year, when New Delhi used the weapon system in combat for the first time.

India has signed agreements to sell BrahMos missiles to Vietnam and the Philippines. It has received interest from more than half a dozen other countries, including the United Arab Emirates.

Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and discuss maritime security, defence industrial cooperation, regional connectivity and broader strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific, the Indian sources said.

Talks on the BrahMos deal are expected to focus on a phased acquisition model that would allow Indonesia to gradually expand its missile capabilities, a third Indian source said.

The package under consideration includes missile systems, supporting infrastructure, operator training, maintenance services and other technical assistance needed for long-term deployment, the third source said.

Bilateral trade with Indonesia reached $28.15 billion in 2024-25, with the country ranking as India's second-largest trading partner in Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Ahead of the trip, Modi said his visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand would strengthen India's "Act East" policy, its Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across Regions vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. REUTERS