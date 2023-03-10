Indonesian tech firm GoTo to cut 600 more jobs

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s biggest technology company, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, announced another round of layoffs aimed at streamlining the organisation and boosting profitability.

About 600 roles will be affected, the company said in a statement on Friday. This follows the cutting of 1,300 jobs in late 2022.

“One such change is the consolidation of certain businesses and teams across the ecosystem, to create a more streamlined organisation that is better equipped to respond to market demands,” GoTo said, adding that GoTo Financial’s merchant business would be redesigned.

After the previous round of job cuts, the company said the layoffs were aimed at making it more “agile” and maintaining growth amid challenging global economic conditions.

GoTo said in February that its adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is expected to turn positive in the last quarter of 2023 owing to its cost management measures. REUTERS