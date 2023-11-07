Gaza hospital for Palestinians’ medical needs, not Hamas operations: Indonesia

Indonesia's foreign ministry said the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza is run by Palestinian authorities, helped by a few Indonesian volunteers. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
43 min ago

JAKARTA - Indonesia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the purpose of the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza was to "fully" serve Palestinians in response to an accusation by the Israeli military that it has been used by Hamas to launch attacks.

Israeli military's has said that Hamas "systematically exploits hospitals as part of its war machine" as it exposed a network of tunnels, command centres and rocket launchers beneath and adjacent to hospitals in northern Gaza.

Hamas denies doing so and has accused Israel of spreading lies.

"Indonesia Hospital in Gaza is a facility built by Indonesians fully for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of Palestinians in Gaza," said the ministry said in a statement.

It added the hospital is run by Palestinian authorities, helped by a few Indonesian volunteers.

The hospital "is currently treating patients in the amount that far exceeds its capacity", the ministry added.

Ms Sarbini Abdul Murad, the chairman of MER-C, a voluntary group which funded the Indonesia hospital, told Reuters on Tuesday the hospital had run out of fuel, and had "collapsed".

On Monday, Ms Sarbini denied Israel's accusations, adding that it was a "precondition so that they can attack the Indonesian hospital in Gaza".

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, has called for an immediate ceasefire and has sent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war.

It broke out after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on Oct 7, which Israel said killed 1,400 people. More than 240 people were also taken hostage. REUTERS

